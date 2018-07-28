Brecker Brothers was the jazz duo of Michael Brecker and Randy Brecker. Michael played saxophone, flute, and EWI, and Randy played trumpet and flugelhorn.

Randy, the older brother, became famous as an original member of the group Blood, Sweat & Tears. He appeared on their debut album Child Is Father to the Man in 1968.

The brothers frequently played together as session musicians on albums by other artists. They were heard on Todd Rundgren's hit "Hello It's Me", which reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1973. Other notable appearances include Parliament's Mothership Connection and the debut album of the Japanese fusion group Casiopea. They also appeared on Frank Zappa's live album Zappa in New York, which was recorded during a special appearance of the brothers with members of the Saturday Night Live Band at Zappa concerts at the Palladium, December 26–29, 1976. They appeared with Quincy Jones on Frank Sinatra's 1984 L.A. Is My Lady album and on Eric Clapton's 1986 album August.