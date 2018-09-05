BenitonReggae
Beniton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46bb1abb-f20a-4241-bfa0-30f9f2eafc00
Beniton Tracks
Sort by
Your Ex
Beniton
Your Ex
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Ex
Last played on
Tingo
Beniton
Tingo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tingo
Last played on
Work (Remix)
Beniton
Work (Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Work (Remix)
Last played on
Beniton Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist