A R I Z O N A
A R I Z O N A Biography (Wikipedia)
Arizona (stylized as A R I Z O N A) is a rock and electropop band from New Jersey currently signed to Atlantic Records. The band's debut studio album GALLERY was released in May 2017, peaking at #4 on Top Heatseekers, #24 on U.S. Alternative, and #143 on the Billboard 200.
A R I Z O N A Tracks
Summer Days
Take Her Place (feat. A R I Z O N A)
Electric Touch (Bad Royale Remix)
