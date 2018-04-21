Tom E. LewisBorn 25 August 1958. Died 11 May 2018
Tom E. Lewis
1958-08-25
Tom E. Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom E. Lewis (traditional name: Barlang Lewis; 25 August 1958 – 11 May 2018) was an Australian actor and musician. He was an Indigenous Australian from the Murrungun people. His first major role was the title role in the 1978 Fred Schepisi film The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sunshine after Rain
