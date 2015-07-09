Roy SmeckBorn 6 February 1900. Died 3 April 1994
Roy Smeck
1900-02-06
Roy Smeck Biography (Wikipedia)
Leroy Smeck (6 February 1900 – 5 April 1994) was an American musician. His skill on the banjo, guitar, and ukulele earned him the nickname "The Wizard of the Strings".
Laughing Rag
