The Hi Rhythm Section was the house band for hit soul albums by several artists, including Al Green and Ann Peebles, on Willie Mitchell's Hi Records label in the 1970s. The band included the three Hodges brothers, Charles Hodges (organ), Leroy Hodges (bass), and Mabon "Teenie" Hodges (guitar), together with drummer Howard Grimes (or Stax Records legend Al Jackson, Jr. on most singles until his death in 1975). Many recordings also used The Memphis Horns - Wayne Jackson and Andrew Love - of Stax fame, usually with Willie's brother James Mitchell arranging and (Perry) Michael Allen - keyboards (Alt). The recordings were made at producer Willie Mitchell's Royal Recording Studio in Memphis, Tennessee.