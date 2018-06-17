Henry ThomasAmerican country blues singer. Born 1874. Died 1930
Henry Thomas
1874
Henry Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Thomas (1874–1930?) was an American country blues singer, songster and musician. Despite a brief recording career in the late 1920s, Thomas influenced performers including Bob Dylan, Taj Mahal, The Lovin' Spoonful, The Grateful Dead, and Canned Heat. Often billed as "Ragtime Texas", Thomas's style is an early example of what later became known as Texas blues guitar.
