Vaughn De LeathBorn 26 September 1894. Died 28 May 1943
Vaughn De Leath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1894-09-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46b65ac4-3e7d-4449-a6c7-000b12efc5ee
Vaughn De Leath Biography (Wikipedia)
Vaughn De Leath (September 26, 1894 – May 28, 1943) was an American female singer who gained popularity in the 1920s, earning the sobriquets "The Original Radio Girl" and the "First Lady of Radio." Although very popular in the 1920s, De Leath is obscure in modern times.
De Leath was an early exponent of a style of vocalizing known as crooning. One of her hit songs, "Are You Lonesome Tonight?," recorded in 1927, achieved fame when it became a hit for Elvis Presley in 1960.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vaughn De Leath Tracks
Sort by
When The Pussywillow Whispers To The Catnip
Vaughn De Leath
When The Pussywillow Whispers To The Catnip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old-Fashioned Lady
Vaughn De Leath
Old-Fashioned Lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old-Fashioned Lady
Last played on
Ukelele Lady
Vaughn De Leath
Ukelele Lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ukelele Lady
Last played on
My blue heaven
Vaughn De Leath
My blue heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My blue heaven
Last played on
Vaughn De Leath Links
Back to artist