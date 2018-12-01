CreatureMontreal based, manic dance band. Formed 2004
Creature
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46b3dd7e-375c-4725-9cab-83e46c547b1f
Creature Biography (Wikipedia)
Creature is a Canadian pop rock band formed in 2004 in Montreal.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Creature Tracks
Sort by
Grow
Creature
Grow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grow
Last played on
Reborn
Creature
Reborn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reborn
Last played on
Back to artist