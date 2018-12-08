Tadaaki OtakaBorn 8 November 1947
Tadaaki Otaka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1947-11-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46b26f79-20a4-45d5-82ff-4adf7f4284f6
Tadaaki Otaka Biography (Wikipedia)
Tadaaki Otaka, CBE (尾高 忠明 Otaka Tadaaki, born November 8, 1947) is a Japanese and British conductor. He studied composition, theory, and French horn, at the Toho Gakuen School of Music, and later was a conducting student of Hideo Saito.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tadaaki Otaka Tracks
Sort by
Sea Pictures (Op.37)
Edward Elgar
Sea Pictures (Op.37)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Sea Pictures (Op.37)
Last played on
Symphony No 5 in B flat major, Op 55 (2nd mvt)
Alexander Glazunov
Symphony No 5 in B flat major, Op 55 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10d.jpglink
Symphony No 5 in B flat major, Op 55 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis for double string orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis for double string orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis for double string orchestra
Last played on
Froissart - concert overture Op.19
Edward Elgar
Froissart - concert overture Op.19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Froissart - concert overture Op.19
Last played on
Pictures at an Exhibition
Modest Mussorgsky
Pictures at an Exhibition
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8q.jpglink
Pictures at an Exhibition
Songs of Travel
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Songs of Travel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Songs of Travel
Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis
Psyche et Eros (Psyche, M.47)
César Franck
Psyche et Eros (Psyche, M.47)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br147.jpglink
Psyche et Eros (Psyche, M.47)
Last played on
Symphony No. 6
Alfred Schnittke
Symphony No. 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
Symphony No. 6
Last played on
Concerto for Orchestra
Witold Lutoslawski
Concerto for Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8c.jpglink
Concerto for Orchestra
Last played on
La Mer: De L'Aube À Midi Sur La Mer
Claude Debussy
La Mer: De L'Aube À Midi Sur La Mer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
La Mer: De L'Aube À Midi Sur La Mer
Last played on
Fantasma-cantos for clarinet and orchestra
Toru Takemitsu
Fantasma-cantos for clarinet and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cf.jpglink
Fantasma-cantos for clarinet and orchestra
La Mer
Claude Debussy
La Mer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
La Mer
A Way a Lone II (for string orchestra)
Toru Takemitsu
A Way a Lone II (for string orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cf.jpglink
A Way a Lone II (for string orchestra)
In Arcadia
William Mathias
In Arcadia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
In Arcadia
Last played on
Symphony No 5 in C sharp minor
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No 5 in C sharp minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No 5 in C sharp minor
Last played on
Symphony No 1 in A flat major, Op 55
Edward Elgar
Symphony No 1 in A flat major, Op 55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Symphony No 1 in A flat major, Op 55
Last played on
Montagues and Capulets
BBC National Orchestra of Wales
Montagues and Capulets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Montagues and Capulets
Last played on
Symphony No.1 in E major, Op. 5 (2nd mvt)
Alexander Glazunov
Symphony No.1 in E major, Op. 5 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10d.jpglink
Symphony No.1 in E major, Op. 5 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
I Hear the Water Dreaming
Toru Takemitsu
I Hear the Water Dreaming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cf.jpglink
I Hear the Water Dreaming
Last played on
Fantasma-Cantos
Toru Takemitsu
Fantasma-Cantos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cf.jpglink
Fantasma-Cantos
Last played on
A Flock Descends into the Pentagonal Garden
Toru Takemitsu
A Flock Descends into the Pentagonal Garden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cf.jpglink
A Flock Descends into the Pentagonal Garden
Last played on
Triptyque for string orchestra i 1st movement; Allegro
Yasushi Akutagawa
Triptyque for string orchestra i 1st movement; Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Triptyque for string orchestra i 1st movement; Allegro
Last played on
Serenade in E minor Op.20 for string orchestra
Edward Elgar
Serenade in E minor Op.20 for string orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Serenade in E minor Op.20 for string orchestra
Last played on
In the south (Alassio) - overture Op.50
Edward Elgar
In the south (Alassio) - overture Op.50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
In the south (Alassio) - overture Op.50
Dance fantasy for orchestra
Alun Hoddinott
Dance fantasy for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Dance fantasy for orchestra
Lanterne des morts Op.105`2
Alun Hoddinott
Lanterne des morts Op.105`2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Lanterne des morts Op.105`2
Cockaigne (In London town) - overture Op.40
Edward Elgar
Cockaigne (In London town) - overture Op.40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Cockaigne (In London town) - overture Op.40
Symphony No 2 in E Minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Symphony No 2 in E Minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Symphony No 2 in E Minor
Cello Concerto in E minor
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto in E minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Cello Concerto in E minor
Twill by Twilight (In memory of Morton Feldman)
Toru Takemitsu
Twill by Twilight (In memory of Morton Feldman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cf.jpglink
Twill by Twilight (In memory of Morton Feldman)
Symphony no. 2 (Proms 2015)
William Walton
Symphony no. 2 (Proms 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Symphony no. 2 (Proms 2015)
Fairest of stars for soprano and orchestra
Grace Williams
Fairest of stars for soprano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwsl.jpglink
Fairest of stars for soprano and orchestra
Concerto (accademico) in D minor for violin and string orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Concerto (accademico) in D minor for violin and string orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Concerto (accademico) in D minor for violin and string orchestra
'Spitfire' prelude and fugue for orchestra
William Walton
'Spitfire' prelude and fugue for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
'Spitfire' prelude and fugue for orchestra
Symphony No.1, 4th Movement
Alexander Glazunov
Symphony No.1, 4th Movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10d.jpglink
Symphony No.1, 4th Movement
Last played on
Symphony No.5, 2nd Movement
Alexander Glazunov
Symphony No.5, 2nd Movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10d.jpglink
Symphony No.5, 2nd Movement
Last played on
Harp Concerto Op 50
William Mathias
Harp Concerto Op 50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfw5.jpglink
Harp Concerto Op 50
Last played on
Elgar: Enigma Variations, Variation XIV EDU
Edward Elgar
Elgar: Enigma Variations, Variation XIV EDU
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Elgar: Enigma Variations, Variation XIV EDU
Last played on
Elgar: Enigma Variations, Variation XIV - EDU
Edward Elgar
Elgar: Enigma Variations, Variation XIV - EDU
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Elgar: Enigma Variations, Variation XIV - EDU
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC NOW 2018-19 Season: Season Opening Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehc84f
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2018-10-04T22:03:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p066842j.jpg
4
Oct
2018
BBC NOW 2018-19 Season: Season Opening Concert
St David's Hall, Cardiff
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: Afternoon Concert 4
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ephbc8
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2017-12-11T22:03:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01yqk5l.jpg
11
Dec
2017
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: Afternoon Concert 4
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: Elgar & Rachmaninov
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efg2rz
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2017-12-07T22:03:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mwwcq.jpg
7
Dec
2017
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: Elgar & Rachmaninov
St David's Hall, Cardiff
St David's Hall 2016-17: Daphnis et Chloé
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh92mb
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2016-11-10T22:03:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p048hc97.jpg
10
Nov
2016
St David's Hall 2016-17: Daphnis et Chloé
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
St David's Hall 2015-16: Symphonic Dances
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8wgwh
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2015-11-20T22:03:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02qyzbp.jpg
20
Nov
2015
St David's Hall 2015-16: Symphonic Dances
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Back to artist