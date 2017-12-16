RobFrench artist, real name: Robin Coudert. Born 1978
1978
Rob Biography (Wikipedia)
Robin Coudert (born 1978), also known by his stage name Rob, is a French pop/rock musician, singer-songwriter, producer and film score composer.
Power Glove
Make It Fast, Make It Slow
Make It Fast Make It Slow
