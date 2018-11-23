StiltskinFormed 1989. Disbanded 1996
Stiltskin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46ae9ef1-bdb4-4da4-815e-69b944ee28bf
Stiltskin Biography (Wikipedia)
Stiltskin is a Scottish rock band, who first achieved widespread popularity in the mid-1990s. Stiltskin's longest-standing current member is frontman Ray Wilson. They are best known for their 1994 UK chart-topper, "Inside".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stiltskin Tracks
Sort by
Inside
Stiltskin
Inside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c0yg2.jpglink
Inside
Last played on
Playlists featuring Stiltskin
Stiltskin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist