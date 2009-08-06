The Victims were a punk band from Perth, active from 1977 to 1979. The founding mainstay members were James Baker on drums, Dave Flick (Dave Faulkner) on guitar and vocals, and Rudolph V (Dave Cardwell) on bass guitar. Their debut single, "Television Addict", was issued in April 1978 and was followed by a five-track extended play, The Victims, in August of that year. The group disbanded early in the next year. In 1989 Timberyard Records released a compilation album, All Loud on the Western Front, of their material. In late 2014 and early 2015 Baker and Faulkner were joined by Ray Ahn (of Hard-Ons) as the Television Addicts to perform the Victims material. The 2014 and '15 shows were so well received that the trio rightly assumed the band name The Victims and played sold out shows at Rosemount Hotel and Mojo's Bar.