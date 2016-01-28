Brian Reitzell (born December 24, 1965) is a musician, composer, record producer and music supervisor best known for his work on many film and TV soundtracks. He is notable for working extensively with the American film director Sofia Coppola (The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette, The Bling Ring). He was formerly the drummer for the LA punk band Redd Kross. He has collaborated extensively with the French electronica duo Air, having performed drums on their albums "The Virgin Suicides" and 10 000 Hz Legend. Reitzell also toured with the band on their "Moon Safari" tour in 1998 and again in 2000 and 2001. In 2003 he was nominated for a BAFTA, along with Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine, for the score to Sofia Coppola's film Lost in Translation.

He is a member of the (side project) synth pop band TV Eyes alongside Roger Joseph Manning, Jr. and Jason Falkner.

In 2012 Reitzell scored Turner Prize winning UK artist Elizabeth Price's video installation, "West Hinder".