The Hot Boys (often styled as Hot Boy$) is an American Hip Hop group formed in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1997. The group is made up of Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G. and Turk, all of whom are from New Orleans, Louisiana.

The group was originally formed in 1997, and released their debut album Get It How U Live! the following year on then-independent label Ca$h Money to local success, selling 400,000 copies primarily in the south. They followed up with 1999’s Guerrilla Warfare, the groups most commercially successful album to date, selling 142,000 copies in its first week and debuting at #5 on the Billboard 200. The album was certified Platinum on November 1, 1999 by the RIAA. The group disbanded in 2001 when 3 of the original 4 members left Ca$h Money, leaving Lil Wayne as the only original member signed to the label. Despite this, 1 more Hot Boys album was released, 2003’s Let 'Em Burn, composed of material originally recorded between 1998 and 2000.

Many setbacks have prevented the group from having an official reunion. In 2006, Turk was sentenced to 14 years in prison for 2nd degree attempted murder, slowing down plans for a reunion in 2009. Shortly before Turk’s release from prison in 2012, B.G. was sentenced to 14 years in prison for gun possession and witness tampering. Despite this, the group has managed to release 1 song together, a remix of Turk’s 2012 song "Zip It". As of 2018, Juvenile and Turk are both signed to Ca$h Money. On June 7, 2018 it was announced that Lil Wayne had been released from Ca$h Money following a legal dispute with the label. Lil Wayne currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of his own label imprint, Young Money Entertainment.