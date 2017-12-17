Victor RiceBorn 17 April 1967
Victor Rice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967-04-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46a9934a-92bb-409b-93bb-42bc087841c1
Victor Rice Biography (Wikipedia)
Victor Rice is an influential musician, producer and mix engineer from New York City. Raised in Huntington, New York. He attended the Manhattan School of Music and began his professional career in the late 1980s during ska music’s so-called third wave as both a bassist and producer. In the late 1990s he became a composer and sound designer for television. In 2002, Rice moved to Brazil and although he continued working as a producer, performer and sound designer, he shifted his focus and became renowned as a mix engineer, working with a variety of local groups representing a number of different genres.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Victor Rice Tracks
Sort by
Doce declinio dub
Victor Rice
Doce declinio dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doce declinio dub
Last played on
Victor Rice Links
Back to artist