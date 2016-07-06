Ryn WeaverBorn 10 August 1992
Ryn Weaver
1992-08-10
Ryn Weaver Biography (Wikipedia)
Erin Michelle Wüthrich (born August 10, 1992), also known as Aryn Wüthrich and professionally as Ryn Weaver, is an American singer and songwriter who first gained attention with the single "OctaHate" in June 2014. Billboard called the single a viral sensation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
