Nathaniel GowBorn 28 May 1764. Died 19 January 1831
Nathaniel Gow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1764-05-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46a65450-2a17-47f6-8441-34cf10dff34a
Nathaniel Gow Biography (Wikipedia)
Nathaniel Gow (1763–1831) was the fourth son of Niel Gow, and a celebrated performer, composer and arranger of tunes, songs and other pieces on his own right. He wrote about 200 compositions including the popular "Caller Herrin'".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nathaniel Gow Tracks
Sort by
Largo's Fairy Dance: The Fairies Advancing; The Fairy Dance
Nathaniel Gow
Largo's Fairy Dance: The Fairies Advancing; The Fairy Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719gt.jpglink
Largo's Fairy Dance: The Fairies Advancing; The Fairy Dance
Last played on
Largo's Fairy Dance
Alastair Savage
Largo's Fairy Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Largo's Fairy Dance
Last played on
Countess Of Selkirk's Favourite
Alastair Savage
Countess Of Selkirk's Favourite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Countess Of Selkirk's Favourite
Last played on
Miss Sally Hunter of Thurston Jig
Nathaniel Gow
Miss Sally Hunter of Thurston Jig
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x0lw.jpglink
Miss Sally Hunter of Thurston Jig
Last played on
The Cries of Edinburgh no.1 Hot Pyes; Kail & Leeks; Petronella; Gosforth Masquerade Strathspey & Reel
Nathaniel Gow
The Cries of Edinburgh no.1 Hot Pyes; Kail & Leeks; Petronella; Gosforth Masquerade Strathspey & Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719gt.jpglink
The Cries of Edinburgh no.1 Hot Pyes; Kail & Leeks; Petronella; Gosforth Masquerade Strathspey & Reel
Last played on
Nathaniel Gow Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist