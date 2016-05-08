Barbecue BobBorn 11 September 1902. Died 21 October 1931
Barbecue Bob
1902-09-11
Barbecue Bob Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Hicks, better known as Barbecue Bob (September 11, 1902 – October 21, 1931), was an early American Piedmont blues musician. His nickname was derived from his working as a cook in a barbecue restaurant. One of the two extant photographs of him show him playing a guitar and wearing a full-length white apron and cook's hat.
Barbecue Bob Tracks
Barbecue Blues
Midnight Weeping Blues (Nellie Florence)
Poor Boy A Long Ways From Home
Going up the country
Blind Big Blues
