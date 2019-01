Sidemen in the band included brothers Isaiah and Andrew Morgan on trumpet and tenor sax, respectively, Earl Fouché on alto sax and Jim Robinson on trombone. Robinson's cousin Sidney Brown (aka Little Jim or Jim Little) was the bassist, and George Guesnon was Morgan's banjoist from 1930 to 1935.

