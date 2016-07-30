Sam MorganBorn 18 December 1887. Died 25 February 1936
Sam Morgan
1887-12-18
Sam Morgan (1895–1936) was a New Orleans jazz trumpet player and bandleader.
Sidemen in the band included brothers Isaiah and Andrew Morgan on trumpet and tenor sax, respectively, Earl Fouché on alto sax and Jim Robinson on trombone. Robinson's cousin Sidney Brown (aka Little Jim or Jim Little) was the bassist, and George Guesnon was Morgan's banjoist from 1930 to 1935.
