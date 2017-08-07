Wild Beasts
2002
Wild Beasts Biography (Wikipedia)
Wild Beasts were an English indie rock band, formed in 2002 in Kendal. They released their first single, "Brave Bulging Buoyant Clairvoyants", on Bad Sneakers Records in November 2006, and subsequently signed to Domino Records. They have released five acclaimed albums, Limbo, Panto in 2008, Two Dancers in 2009, Smother in 2011, Present Tense in 2014 and Boy King in 2016. Two Dancers was nominated for the Mercury Prize.
On 25 September 2017, the band announced that they were disbanding.
Wild Beasts Performances & Interviews
- Wild Beastshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056v6rv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056v6rv.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Wild Beasts' set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056yfht
Wild Beasts
- ‘It’s taken 15 years for us to grow into our name’ – Wild Beastshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqm90.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqm90.jpg2016-10-04T11:10:00.000ZThe band explain their sound and how they have grown into the name over the years as Marc catches up with them at Maida Vale studios ahead of their live session.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p049ybfc
‘It’s taken 15 years for us to grow into our name’ – Wild Beasts
- Wild Beasts: What Makes A Great Audience?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01srj19.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01srj19.jpg2014-02-23T09:41:00.000ZWild Beasts' Hayden Thorpe and Chris Talbot describe the perfect audiencehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01srj1j
Wild Beasts: What Makes A Great Audience?
Wild Beasts Tracks
Brave Bulging Buoyant Clairvoyants
Wild Beasts
Brave Bulging Buoyant Clairvoyants
You and I (Wild Beasts Mix)
Lady Gaga
You and I (Wild Beasts Mix)
The Devil's Crayon
Wild Beasts
The Devil's Crayon
All The King's Men
Wild Beasts
All The King's Men
Reach a Bit Further
Wild Beasts
Reach a Bit Further
A Simple Beautiful Truth
Wild Beasts
A Simple Beautiful Truth
Deeper
Wild Beasts
Deeper
Lion's Share
Wild Beasts
Lion's Share
Hooting and Howling
Wild Beasts
Hooting and Howling
We Still Got The Taste Dancin' On Our Tongues (Album Version)
Wild Beasts
Punk Drunk And Trembling
Wild Beasts
Punk Drunk And Trembling
Alpha Female
Wild Beasts
Alpha Female
We Still Got the Taste Dancin' on Our Tongues
Wild Beasts
Get My Bang
Wild Beasts
Get My Bang
Loop The Loop
Wild Beasts
Loop The Loop
Get My Bang (6 Music Session, 5 Aug 2016)
Wild Beasts
Wanderlust
Wild Beasts
Wanderlust
He The Colossus
Wild Beasts
He The Colossus
Through Dark Night (6 Music session for Marc Riley 11th Jan 2007)
Wild Beasts
Woebegone Wanderers (6 Music session for Marc Riley 11th Jan 2007)
Wild Beasts
Brave Bulging Buoyant Clairvoyants (6 Music session for Marc Riley 11th Jan 2007)
Wild Beasts
The Devils Palace
Wild Beasts
The Devils Palace
We've Still Got The Taste Dancing On Our Tongues (6 Music Session, 20 Jul 2009)
Wild Beasts
Hooting And Howling (6 Music Session, 20 Jul 2009)
Wild Beasts
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/achxp6
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T22:19:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056v6rz.jpg
24
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
14:45
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music at Bestival
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erb5d4
Robin Hill Country Park, Isle of Wight
2014-09-04T22:19:40
4
Sep
2014
6 Music at Bestival
12:00
Robin Hill Country Park, Isle of Wight
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/a2q6v2
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-27T22:19:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p020q3p6.jpg
27
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8gmxj/acts/ahb2fx
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
2014-03-01T22:19:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01t4bq2.jpg
1
Mar
2014
6 Music Festival: 2014
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-25T22:19:40
25
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
