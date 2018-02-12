Nathaniel MayerBorn 10 February 1944. Died 1 November 2008
Nathaniel Mayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-02-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/469d69cf-4971-468a-b9f8-be710a3fdd83
Nathaniel Mayer Biography (Wikipedia)
Nathaniel Mayer (February 10, 1944 – November 1, 2008) was an American rhythm and blues singer, who started his career in the early 1960s at Fortune Records in Detroit. "Nay Dog" or "Nate," as he was also known, had a raw, highly energetic vocal style and wild stage show. After a 35-year absence from music, in 2002 Mayer began recording and touring again, releasing albums with Fat Possum, Alive Records and Norton Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nathaniel Mayer Tracks
Sort by
I Wanna Dance With You
Nathaniel Mayer
I Wanna Dance With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna Dance With You
Last played on
King of paradise - Vampi Soul
Nathaniel Mayer
King of paradise - Vampi Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King of paradise - Vampi Soul
Last played on
Mr Santa Claus
Nathaniel Mayer
Mr Santa Claus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Santa Claus
Last played on
Playlists featuring Nathaniel Mayer
Nathaniel Mayer Links
Back to artist