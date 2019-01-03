Weyes Blood
Weyes Blood Biography (Wikipedia)
Natalie Mering, known professionally as Weyes Blood, is an American musician. She has released three albums and an EP. She is also noted for her collaborations with Ariel Pink and her older brother Zak Mering (also known as Raw Thrills).
Weyes Blood Tracks
Do You Need My Love
Grey Area (feat. Weyes Blood)
Used to Be
Used To Be (6Music Riley Session 120417)
Used To Be (radio edit)
Tears on Fire
Used To Be - 6 Music Session RX 12/04/2017
Daddy, Please Give A Little Time To Me
End Of Comedy (feat. Weyes Blood)
Generation Why (6 Music Session, 12 Apr 2017)
Seven Words
Do You Need My Love (Live)
Used To Be (live)
The End Of Comedy
Away Above
Can't Go Home
Tears On Fire
