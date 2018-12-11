Leeroy Thornhill (born 8 October 1968, Barking, East London) is an English electronic music artist and formerly a rave dancer and occasionally keyboardist for the British electronic group the Prodigy. Thornhill's live performances throughout the 90s included his unique style of shuffling.

He has produced solo work under the names Longman and Flightcrank. He was born in Barking but raised in Rayne near Braintree in Essex, and grew up as a football and James Brown fan. Thornhill joined the Prodigy along with Keith Flint and Maxim Reality after they met Liam Howlett at a local rave club. Both were dancers for the band's live show. Thornhill's height is 6-foot 7 inches (200 cm), a whole foot taller than Flint who is 5-foot 7 inches (170 cm). In 2000, Thornhill left the band and went on to record various EPs under the guises of Longman and Flightcrank, however these projects never saw any substantial success. He now DJs at large venues and is still in touch with the Prodigy. During the Prodigy's "Their Law" tour Thornhill was the DJ support act at several venues. He also works as a regular DJ. He also remixed tracks for other artists, such as the Italian Subsonica's "Nuvole Rapide".