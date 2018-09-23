Elizabeth Mary "Betty" Driver, MBE (20 May 1920 – 15 October 2011) was a British actress and singer, best known for her role as Betty Williams (previously Betty Turpin) on the British soap opera, Coronation Street a role she played for 42 years from 1969 to 2011, appearing in more than 2,800 episodes. She had previously appeared as Mrs Edgley in Coronation Street spin-off Pardon the Expression (1965–1966) opposite Arthur Lowe. Her early career focused on her as a singer, appearing in musical films such as Boots! Boots! in 1934, opposite George Formby and Penny Paradise in 1938, directed by Carol Reed. She was made an MBE in the 2000 New Year Honours.