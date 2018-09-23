Betty DriverBorn 20 May 1920. Died 15 October 2011
Betty Driver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03jr1wl.jpg
1920-05-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/46979db7-0231-4a66-8a83-046ee85c638c
Betty Driver Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth Mary "Betty" Driver, MBE (20 May 1920 – 15 October 2011) was a British actress and singer, best known for her role as Betty Williams (previously Betty Turpin) on the British soap opera, Coronation Street a role she played for 42 years from 1969 to 2011, appearing in more than 2,800 episodes. She had previously appeared as Mrs Edgley in Coronation Street spin-off Pardon the Expression (1965–1966) opposite Arthur Lowe. Her early career focused on her as a singer, appearing in musical films such as Boots! Boots! in 1934, opposite George Formby and Penny Paradise in 1938, directed by Carol Reed. She was made an MBE in the 2000 New Year Honours.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Betty Driver Tracks
Sort by
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (I Love You)
Betty Driver
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (I Love You)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (I Love You)
Performer
Last played on
Red Maple Leaves
Betty Driver
Red Maple Leaves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jr1ww.jpglink
Red Maple Leaves
Last played on
We Mustn't Miss The Last Bus Home
Betty Driver
We Mustn't Miss The Last Bus Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jr1ww.jpglink
We Mustn't Miss The Last Bus Home
Last played on
I'll Take Romance
Betty Driver
I'll Take Romance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jr1ww.jpglink
I'll Take Romance
Last played on
I Fall In Love With You Every Day
Betty Driver
I Fall In Love With You Every Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Fall In Love With You Every Day
Performer
Last played on
All The Best/The Blackpool Walk
Betty Driver
All The Best/The Blackpool Walk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jr1ww.jpglink
All The Best/The Blackpool Walk
Last played on
A Dreamers Holiday
Betty Driver
A Dreamers Holiday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jr1ww.jpglink
A Dreamers Holiday
Last played on
The Alpine Milkman
Betty Driver
The Alpine Milkman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jr1ww.jpglink
The Alpine Milkman
Last played on
The Blackpool Walk
Reginald Dixon
The Blackpool Walk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd81d.jpglink
The Blackpool Walk
Last played on
The World Will Sing Again
Harry Roy & His Orchestra
The World Will Sing Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bk978.jpglink
The World Will Sing Again
Last played on
Sailor With The Navy Blue Eyes
Betty Driver
Sailor With The Navy Blue Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jr1ww.jpglink
I Fall In Love With You Everyday
Betty Driver
I Fall In Love With You Everyday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jr1ww.jpglink
I Fall In Love With You Everyday
Last played on
Twitterpated
Betty Driver
Twitterpated
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jr1ww.jpglink
Twitterpated
Last played on
CONCHITA MARQUITA LOLITA PEPITA ROSITA
Betty Driver
CONCHITA MARQUITA LOLITA PEPITA ROSITA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jr1ww.jpglink
CONCHITA MARQUITA LOLITA PEPITA ROSITA
Performer
Last played on
Monday Tuesday Wednesday
Betty Driver
Monday Tuesday Wednesday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monday Tuesday Wednesday
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist