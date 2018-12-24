Spike JonesBorn 14 December 1911. Died 1 May 1965
Spike Jones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02y4p3z.jpg
1911-12-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/469766dd-1b1b-4c66-af3d-d443e6d49be0
Spike Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Lindley Armstrong "Spike" Jones (December 14, 1911 – May 1, 1965) was an American musician and bandleader specializing in satirical arrangements of popular songs and classical music. Ballads receiving the Jones treatment were punctuated with gunshots, whistles, cowbells and outlandish and comedic vocals. From the early 1940s to the mid-1950s, Jones and his band recorded under the title Spike Jones and his City Slickers and toured the United States and Canada as The Musical Depreciation Revue.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Spike Jones Tracks
Sort by
(All I Want For Christmas Is) My Two Front Teeth
Spike Jones
(All I Want For Christmas Is) My Two Front Teeth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
Cocktails For Two
Spike Jones
Cocktails For Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
Cocktails For Two
Last played on
You Always Hurt The One You Love
Spike Jones
You Always Hurt The One You Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
You Always Hurt The One You Love
Last played on
Hawaiian War Chant
Spike Jones
Hawaiian War Chant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
Hawaiian War Chant
Last played on
Leave The Dishes In The SInk Ma
Spike Jones
Leave The Dishes In The SInk Ma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
I Went To Your Wedding
Spike Jones
I Went To Your Wedding
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
I Went To Your Wedding
Last played on
Dance Of The Hours
Spike Jones
Dance Of The Hours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
Dance Of The Hours
Last played on
Lulu Had A Baby
Spike Jones
Lulu Had A Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
Lulu Had A Baby
Last played on
Red Wing
Spike Jones
Red Wing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
Red Wing
Last played on
I'm the Angel
Spike Jones
I'm the Angel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
I'm the Angel
Last played on
Snow Medley
Spike Jones
Snow Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
Snow Medley
Last played on
Der Fuehrer's Face
Spike Jones
Der Fuehrer's Face
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
Der Fuehrer's Face
Last played on
Minka
Spike Jones
Minka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
Minka
Last played on
Chloe
Spike Jones
Chloe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
Chloe
Last played on
Behind Those Swinging Doors
Spike Jones
Behind Those Swinging Doors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
Mother Goose
Spike Jones
Mother Goose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
Mother Goose
Last played on
THAT OLD BLACK MAGIC
Spike Jones
THAT OLD BLACK MAGIC
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
My Birthday Comes On Christmas
Spike Jones
My Birthday Comes On Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
My Birthday Comes On Christmas
Last played on
Clink Clink Another Drink
Spike Jones
Clink Clink Another Drink
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
Clink Clink Another Drink
Last played on
Oh! By Jingo
Spike Jones
Oh! By Jingo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4p3z.jpglink
Oh! By Jingo
Last played on
Spike Jones Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist