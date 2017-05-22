Florian SchneiderKraftwerk. Born 7 April 1947
Florian Schneider
1947-04-07
Florian Schneider Biography (Wikipedia)
Florian Schneider-Esleben (born 7 April 1947) is a German musician best known as one of the founding members of the electronic music group Kraftwerk, taking his role with the band until his departure in November 2008.
Florian Schneider Tracks
