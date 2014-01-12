Claudia EderGerman mezzo-soprano. Born 7 February 1948
Claudia Eder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-02-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/468ef63e-3014-4805-9d0f-a8046a517111
Claudia Eder Biography (Wikipedia)
Claudia Eder (born 7 February 1948) is a German mezzo-soprano in opera and concert, and an academic at the Hochschule für Musik Mainz.
Claudia Eder Tracks
Belle nuit, o nuit d'amour (The Tales of Hoffmann) (feat. Claudia Eder, Orchestre national de France, Seiji Ozawa & Chœur de Radio France)
Edita Gruberová
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
