Leroy HolmesBorn 22 September 1913. Died 27 July 1986
Leroy Holmes
1913-09-22
Leroy Holmes Biography (Wikipedia)
Alvin LeRoy Holmes (September 22, 1913 – July 27, 1986) was an American songwriter, composer, arranger, orchestra conductor and record producer.
Leroy Holmes Tracks
Mah-Na, Mah-Na
Mah-Na, Mah-Na
The Little Bell That Just Went Ding
The Little Bell That Just Went Ding
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
Odd Job Man / I Wanna Be A James Bond Girl
Good King Wenceslas
Good King Wenceslas
Emotions
Emotions
A Lover / De Sade
A Lover / De Sade
