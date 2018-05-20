Ben BernieBorn 30 May 1891. Died 23 October 1943
Ben Bernie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06dkg65.jpg
1891-05-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/468d424c-76a6-4c1f-95ff-8adb8f3c0123
Ben Bernie Biography (Wikipedia)
Ben Bernie (May 30, 1891 – October 23, 1943), was an American jazz violinist, bandleader, and radio personality, often introduced as "The Old Maestro". He was noted for his showmanship and memorable bits of snappy dialogue, being part of the first generation of "stars" of American popular music, alongside other artists such as Paul Whiteman (a fellow violinist and bandleader), Ted Lewis and Al Jolson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ben Bernie Tracks
Sort by
Sweet Georgia Brown
Ben Bernie
Sweet Georgia Brown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dkg65.jpglink
Sweet Georgia Brown
Last played on
Sweet Georgia Brown
Maceo Pinkard
Sweet Georgia Brown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dkg65.jpglink
Sweet Georgia Brown
Last played on
I'm in love again from Greenwich village follies
Cole Porter
I'm in love again from Greenwich village follies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfj.jpglink
I'm in love again from Greenwich village follies
Orchestra
Last played on
Sweet Georgia Brown
Ben Bernie
Sweet Georgia Brown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dkg65.jpglink
Sweet Georgia Brown
Last played on
Ben Bernie Links
Back to artist