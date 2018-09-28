The Big DishFormed 1983
The Big Dish
1983
The Big Dish Biography (Wikipedia)
The Big Dish are a Scottish pop band formed in Airdrie, Scotland in 1983. The band initially comprised Steven Lindsay (vocals/guitar), Mark Ryce (guitar) and John Harper (keyboards). The trio was subsequently augmented on stage by Paul Albertis (bass) and John Hendry (drums). As well as releasing three studio albums, the band performed live as support to Lloyd Cole and Big Country.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Big Dish Tracks
Miss America
The Big Dish
Miss America
Miss America
Prospect Street
The Big Dish
Prospect Street
Prospect Street
Swimmer
The Big Dish
Swimmer
Swimmer
Big New Beginning
The Big Dish
Big New Beginning
Big New Beginning
Christina's World
The Big Dish
Christina's World
Christina's World
European Rain
The Big Dish
European Rain
European Rain
Slide
The Big Dish
Slide
Slide
BIG TOWN
The Big Dish
BIG TOWN
BIG TOWN
Faith Healer
The Big Dish
Faith Healer
Faith Healer
Waiting for the Parade
The Big Dish
Waiting for the Parade
Waiting for the Parade
