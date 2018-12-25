Jackie LeeIrish singer born Jaqueline Norah Flood. Born 29 May 1936
Jackie Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936-05-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/468ab365-12f6-4200-821e-7c20b29409c6
Jackie Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
Jackie Lee (born Jacqueline Norah Flood, 29 May 1936, Clontarf, Dublin, Ireland) is an Irish popular music singer, who has recorded under various names.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jackie Lee Tracks
Sort by
Rupert
Jackie Lee
Rupert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rupert
Last played on
White Horses
Jackie Lee
White Horses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Horses
Last played on
Just Like A Man
Jackie Lee
Just Like A Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Like A Man
Performer
Last played on
Jackie Lee Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist