The Bullitts Biography
Jeymes Samuel (born 27 July 1979), also known by his stage name The Bullitts, is a British singer-songwriter, music producer and filmmaker from London, England. Samuel has a cinematic element to his music and has accompanied most of his releases with a short film. His studio album, titled They Die By Dawn & Other Short Stories..., was released in July 2013. The album was supported by the singles "Close Your Eyes" (featuring Lucy Liu and Jay Electronica), "Landspeeder", "Supercool" and "World Inside Your Rainbow". He is the brother of Grammy award-winning musician Seal.
They Die By Dawn (feat. Lucy Liu, Jay Electronica & Mos Def)
They Die By Dawn
Supercool
Super Cool (True Tiger remix)
Close Your Eyes
Landspeeder
Close Your Eyes (feat. Lucy Lui & Jay Electronica)
Close Your Eyes (feat. Jay Electronica & Lucy Lui )
Past BBC Events
Zane Lowe Sessions: The Bullits
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2011-08-02T22:24:32
Zane Lowe Sessions: The Bullits
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
