Jeymes Samuel (born 27 July 1979), also known by his stage name The Bullitts, is a British singer-songwriter, music producer and filmmaker from London, England. Samuel has a cinematic element to his music and has accompanied most of his releases with a short film. His studio album, titled They Die By Dawn & Other Short Stories..., was released in July 2013. The album was supported by the singles "Close Your Eyes" (featuring Lucy Liu and Jay Electronica), "Landspeeder", "Supercool" and "World Inside Your Rainbow". He is the brother of Grammy award-winning musician Seal.