Lucille and the SealsNorwich based, moody dream-rock. Formerly known as Lucille B.
Lucille and the Seals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4683e7a4-221a-44ea-8e3a-c9d0ea99c992
Lucille and the Seals Tracks
Sort by
Head Over Hills
Lucille and the Seals
Head Over Hills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Head Over Hills
Last played on
Planets
Lucille and the Seals
Planets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Planets
Last played on
Back to artist