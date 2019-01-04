Dan HartmanBorn 8 December 1950. Died 22 March 1994
Dan Hartman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048d1kb.jpg
1950-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4682d640-819a-4f71-9e7f-84be13a5e76a
Dan Hartman Biography
Daniel Earl Hartman (December 8, 1950 – March 22, 1994) was an American musician, singer, songwriter and record producer. Among songs he wrote and recorded were "Free Ride" with The Edgar Winter Group, and the solo hits "Instant Replay", "I Can Dream About You", "We Are the Young" and "Second Nature". "I Can Dream About You", his most successful song, reached #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1984. The James Brown song "Living in America", which Hartman co-wrote and produced, was even more successful, reaching #4 in 1985.
Dan Hartman Tracks
I Can Dream About You
Dan Hartman
I Can Dream About You
I Can Dream About You
Instant Replay
Dan Hartman
Instant Replay
Instant Replay
Vertigo/Relight My Fire (Mike Maurro Extended Fire Remix) (feat. Loleatta Holloway)
Dan Hartman
Vertigo/Relight My Fire (Mike Maurro Extended Fire Remix) (feat. Loleatta Holloway)
Vertigo/Relight My Fire (Mike Maurro Extended Fire Remix) (feat. Loleatta Holloway)
Relite My Fire (Pied Piper Alternative Strip Remix)
Dan Hartman
Relite My Fire (Pied Piper Alternative Strip Remix)
Relite My Fire (Pied Piper Alternative Strip Remix)
Relight My Fire
Dan Hartman
Relight My Fire
Relight My Fire
The Love You Take
Dan Hartman
The Love You Take
The Love You Take
Relight My Fire
Dan Hartman
Relight My Fire
Relight My Fire
