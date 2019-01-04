Daniel Earl Hartman (December 8, 1950 – March 22, 1994) was an American musician, singer, songwriter and record producer. Among songs he wrote and recorded were "Free Ride" with The Edgar Winter Group, and the solo hits "Instant Replay", "I Can Dream About You", "We Are the Young" and "Second Nature". "I Can Dream About You", his most successful song, reached #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1984. The James Brown song "Living in America", which Hartman co-wrote and produced, was even more successful, reaching #4 in 1985.