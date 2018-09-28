Joe ElyBorn 9 February 1947
Joe Ely
1947-02-09
Joe Ely Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Ely (born February 9, 1947, Amarillo, Texas, United States) is an American singer, songwriter and guitarist whose music touches on honky-tonk, Texas country, Tex-Mex and rock and roll.
He has had a genre-crossing career, performing with Bruce Springsteen, Uncle Tupelo, Los Super Seven, the Chieftains and James McMurtry in addition to his early work with the Clash and more recent acoustic tours with Lyle Lovett, John Hiatt, and Guy Clark.
Joe Ely Tracks
The Road Goes On Forever
The Road Goes On Forever
Gallo Del Cielo
Gallo Del Cielo
Dublin Blues
Dublin Blues
Love Is The Beating Of Hearts
Love Is The Beating Of Hearts
The Winds Gonna Blow You Away
The Winds Gonna Blow You Away
Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues
Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues
I Had My Hopes Up High
I Had My Hopes Up High
Coyotes Are Howlin'
Coyotes Are Howlin'
Tennessee's Not the State I'm In
Tennessee's Not the State I'm In
Magdalene
Magdalene
If You Were A Bluebird
If You Were A Bluebird
Great Balls of Fire
Great Balls of Fire
Sister Soak The Beans
Sister Soak The Beans
Here's To The Weary
Here's To The Weary
Bambo Shade - BBC Session 10/01/1991
Bambo Shade - BBC Session 10/01/1991
Row Of Dominos - BBC Session 10/01/1991
Row Of Dominos - BBC Session 10/01/1991
Wonderin' Where
Wonderin' Where
Up On The Ridge
Up On The Ridge
Early In The Morning
Early In The Morning
Four Ol' Brokes
Four Ol' Brokes
Wounded Creek
Wounded Creek
When the nights are cold
When the nights are cold
Southern Eyes
Southern Eyes
Honky Tonkin
Honky Tonkin
Honky Tonk Masquerade
Honky Tonk Masquerade
Slow You Down
Slow You Down
Working For The Man (Live At Antones)
Working For The Man (Live At Antones)
Me & Billy The Kid (Live At Antones)
Me & Billy The Kid (Live At Antones)
Rock Salt & Nails (Live At Antones)
Rock Salt & Nails (Live At Antones)
ALL JUST TO GET TO YOU
ALL JUST TO GET TO YOU
She Never Spoke Spanish
She Never Spoke Spanish
I'll Be Your Fool
I'll Be Your Fool
Down On The Drag
Down On The Drag
SUCKIN A BIG BOTTLE OF GIN
SUCKIN A BIG BOTTLE OF GIN
