George Benson (born March 22, 1943) is an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He began his professional career at the age of 21 as a jazz guitarist. Benson uses a rest-stroke picking technique similar to that of gypsy jazz players such as Django Reinhardt.
A former child prodigy, Benson first came to prominence in the 1960s, playing soul jazz with Jack McDuff and others. He then launched a successful solo career, alternating between jazz, pop, R&B singing, and scat singing. His album Breezin' was certified triple-platinum, hitting no. 1 on the Billboard album chart in 1976. His concerts were well attended through the 1980s, and he still has a large following. Benson has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Mary Escolme in Pendine, West Wales nominates George Benson for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2
George shares some stories behind his selected songs featuring a number of fellow legends.
Does soul jazz legend George Benson rate Amy Winehouse's music? He tells Trevor Nelson
George Benson Tracks
