The FlamingosDoo-wop/R&B. Formed 1953
The Flamingos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03dj1xf.jpg
1953
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/467c7eeb-3741-48b4-9bfb-7d6d0b2b0f83
The Flamingos Biography (Wikipedia)
The Flamingos are a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted doo-wop group from the United States, most popular in the mid- to late 1950s and best known for their 1959 cover version of "I Only Have Eyes for You". Billboard magazine wrote: "Universally hailed as one of the finest and most influential vocal groups in pop music history, the Flamingos defined doo wop at its most elegant and sophisticated."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Flamingos Tracks
Sort by
I Only Have Eyes For You
The Flamingos
I Only Have Eyes For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1xf.jpglink
I Only Have Eyes For You
Last played on
The Boogaloo Party
The Flamingos
The Boogaloo Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1xf.jpglink
Mio Amore
The Flamingos
Mio Amore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1xf.jpglink
Mio Amore
Last played on
As Time Goes By
The Flamingos
As Time Goes By
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1xf.jpglink
As Time Goes By
Last played on
Lovers Never Say Goodbye
The Flamingos
Lovers Never Say Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1xf.jpglink
Lovers Never Say Goodbye
Last played on
My Foolish Heart
The Flamingos
My Foolish Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1xf.jpglink
My Foolish Heart
Last played on
Jump Children (Vooit Vooit)
The Flamingos
Jump Children (Vooit Vooit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1xf.jpglink
Jump Children (Vooit Vooit)
Last played on
I'll Be Home
The Flamingos
I'll Be Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1xf.jpglink
I'll Be Home
Last played on
Goodnight Sweetheart
The Flamingos
Goodnight Sweetheart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1xf.jpglink
Goodnight Sweetheart
Last played on
Love Walked in
The Flamingos
Love Walked in
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1xf.jpglink
Love Walked in
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Flamingos
The Flamingos Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist