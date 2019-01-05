Dee C. LeeBorn 6 June 1961
Dee C. Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1961-06-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/467c79f4-2a6f-413a-abbd-79669f285284
Dee C. Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
Dee C Lee (born Diane Catherine Sealy, 6 June 1961) is a British soul, R&B and pop singer. Early in her career, she was a backing singer for Wham!, and then became a member of The Style Council, as well as also performing as a solo artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dee C. Lee Tracks
Sort by
See The Day
Dee C. Lee
See The Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06svwmc.jpglink
See The Day
Last played on
Ain't No Time To Play
Guru
Ain't No Time To Play
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6jk.jpglink
Ain't No Time To Play
Last played on
No Time To Play (Jazz Thing)
Guru & Dee C. Lee
No Time To Play (Jazz Thing)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Time To Play (Jazz Thing)
Performer
Last played on
Dee C. Lee Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist