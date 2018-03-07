Lillian WatsonEnglish soprano. Born 4 December 1947
Lillian Watson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-12-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4675c1bf-7915-40bb-8dfb-f530f9e79f89
Lillian Watson Tracks
Sort by
Paul Bunyan - Prologue
Benjamin Britten
Paul Bunyan - Prologue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Paul Bunyan - Prologue
Orchestra
Last played on
The Cunning little vixen - Act II from Fox Goldenstripe
Leos Janáček
The Cunning little vixen - Act II from Fox Goldenstripe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
The Cunning little vixen - Act II from Fox Goldenstripe
Last played on
A Midsummer Night's Dream (Act 3, scene 2)
James Bowman, Dexter Fletcher, Benjamin Britten, Lillian Watson, Trinity Boys Choir, City of London Sinfonia & Richard Hickox
A Midsummer Night's Dream (Act 3, scene 2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Midsummer Night's Dream (Act 3, scene 2)
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2001: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecjgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2001-07-28T22:18:26
28
Jul
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 67
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecmc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1995-09-13T22:18:26
13
Sep
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 02 - Prom Programme 6 September 1900
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2fp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1994-07-16T22:18:26
16
Jul
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 02 - Prom Programme 6 September 1900
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 48
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3fj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-28T22:18:26
28
Aug
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 28
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezpd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-15T22:18:26
15
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist