Linda MartinIrish singer & TV presenter. Born 17 April 1953
Linda Martin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-04-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/467592d7-40e7-43b7-8efe-d52b7a03f94f
Linda Martin Biography (Wikipedia)
Linda Martin (born 17 April 1947) is a singer and television presenter from Northern Ireland. She is best known in Europe as the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest in 1992 with the song "Why Me?", and in Ireland as a member of the 1970s/1980s band, Chips.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Linda Martin Tracks
Sort by
Liffey Tinker
Linda Martin
Liffey Tinker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Liffey Tinker
Last played on
Why Me
Linda Martin
Why Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02np2j4.jpglink
Why Me
Last played on
Terminal 3 (Ireland)
Linda Martin
Terminal 3 (Ireland)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Terminal 3 (Ireland)
Last played on
Linda Martin Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist