Alfred PiccaverBorn 5 February 1884. Died 23 September 1958
Alfred Piccaver (5 February 1884 - 23 September 1958) was a British-American operatic tenor. He was particularly noted for his performances as Rodolfo in Giacomo Puccini's La bohème and other popular mainstream operatic roles.
Tristesse (So Deep Is The Night)
Roses of Picardy
Ideale
Tristesse
