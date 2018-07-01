The Strange BoysFormed 2001. Disbanded July 2012
The Strange Boys
2001
The Strange Boys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Strange Boys are an American rock band based in Austin, Texas, composed of Ryan Sambol (guitar, lead vocals, harmonica), Philip Sambol (bass), Greg Enlow (guitar), Mike La Franchi (drums), Jenna E. Thornhill DeWitt (saxophone, backing vocals), and Tim Presley (backing vocals). Their music incorporates stylistic elements of garage rock, punk, R&B and country music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Strange Boys Tracks
Be Brave




Night Might (6 Music Lauren Laverne Session, 22 Apr 2010)


I See (6 Music Lauren Laverne Session, 22 Apr 2010)


This Girl Taught Me a Dance


Walking Two by Two




Friday in Paris




Omnia Boa




Mama Shelter




Doueh




Me and You




You Take Everything For Granite When You're Stone


A Peer




Punk's Pajamas




Hidden Meanings, Soul Graffiti




