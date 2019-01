The Strange Boys are an American rock band based in Austin, Texas, composed of Ryan Sambol (guitar, lead vocals, harmonica), Philip Sambol (bass), Greg Enlow (guitar), Mike La Franchi (drums), Jenna E. Thornhill DeWitt (saxophone, backing vocals), and Tim Presley (backing vocals). Their music incorporates stylistic elements of garage rock, punk, R&B and country music.

