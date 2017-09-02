Roy RogersUS blues guitarist & producer. Born 28 July 1950
Roy Rogers
1950-07-28
Roy Rogers Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Rogers (born July 28, 1950, Redding, California, United States) is an American blues rock slide guitarist and record producer. He was named after the singing cowboy. Rogers plays a variety of guitar styles related to the Delta blues, but is most often recognized for his virtuoso slide work.
Not fade away
