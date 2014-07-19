Freedy JohnstonBorn 1961
Freedy Johnston
1961
Freedy Johnston Biography (Wikipedia)
Freedy Johnston (born Frederic John Fatzer in 1961) is a New York City-based singer-songwriter originally from Kinsley, Kansas.
Johnston's songs are often about troubled loners, and cover topics like heartbreak, alienation, and disappointment.[citation needed] Known for his songcraft, he has been described as a "songwriter's songwriter".
