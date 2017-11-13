ElasticaFormed October 1992. Disbanded September 2001
Elastica
1992-10
Elastica Biography (Wikipedia)
Elastica were an English rock band formed in London in 1992. They are best known for their 1995 album Elastica, which produced singles that charted in the United Kingdom and the United States, including their highest charting US Hot 100 hit "Connection". They split amicably in 2001, roughly a year after releasing their second LP.
Elastica Performances & Interviews
- Justine Frischmann: Why I Dropped Music For Arthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03b3f1m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03b3f1m.jpg2015-12-06T09:30:00.000ZJustine Frischmann, former Elastica frontwoman and Suede co-founder, explains why she dropped music for painting...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03b3f58
Justine Frischmann: Why I Dropped Music For Art
Elastica Tracks
