MC 900 Ft JesusBorn 1956
MC 900 Ft Jesus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4666317d-b388-4c7f-9996-163d95c39fe6
MC 900 Ft Jesus Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Griffin (born 1957), better known as MC 900 Ft. Jesus, is an American classically trained musician turned rapper and experimental musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
MC 900 Ft Jesus Tracks
Sort by
The City Sleeps
MC 900 Ft Jesus
The City Sleeps
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The City Sleeps
Last played on
MC 900 Ft Jesus Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist