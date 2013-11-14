The Killers70s UK punk band
The Killers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4665e836-2c96-4569-9462-bfea34850b69
The Killers Tracks
Sort by
All These Things I've Done
The Killers
All These Things I've Done
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All These Things I've Done
Last played on
Human
The Killers
Human
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv4gk.jpglink
Human
Last played on
The Killers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Franz Ferdinand
-
Franz Ferdinand Interview
-
“We’re going to be baring it all for everyone” – Brandon Flowers
-
"It's a magnificent venue" Franz Ferdinand on Barrowlands
-
The Killers are back! Brandon Flowers calls Chris Evans live from Las Vegas
-
The Vaccines - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
-
Reading + Leeds 2016: The ultimate round-up
-
Brandon Flowers: 'It's good to get back with the Killers'
-
FFS: How To Make A Collaboration Work
-
FFS in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
Back to artist