Francis Macdonald (born 11 September 1970) drums with Teenage Fanclub. He makes music for filmmakers and TV and manages Camera Obscura and The Vaselines.

On March 30, 2015 he released "Music For String Quartet, Piano And Celeste" described by Classic FM as "sublime, minimalist classical music". It debuted at Number 12 in the Official Classical Artists Album Chart and ad Number 3 in the Official Specialist Classical Chart.

The album was recorded at Mogwai's Castle Of Doom Studios in Glasgow and features a quartet from Scottish Ensemble.