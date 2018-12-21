The Asteroids Galaxy TourFormed 2007
The Asteroids Galaxy Tour
2007
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Asteroids Galaxy Tour is a Danish pop band consisting of vocalist Mette Lindberg and songwriter/producer Lars Iversen, formed in 2007. When performing live the band extends to a five-piece, featuring Mikkel Balster Dørig (guitar), Simon Littauer (MPC and keys) and Rasmus Littauer (drums).
Tracks
Major
The Golden Age
Bad Fever (Instrumental)
Golden Age
My Club
Heart Attack
The Golden Army
Heart Attack [Radio Edit]
Heart Attack-CSS Remix
