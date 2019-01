The Asteroids Galaxy Tour is a Danish pop band consisting of vocalist Mette Lindberg and songwriter/producer Lars Iversen, formed in 2007. When performing live the band extends to a five-piece, featuring Mikkel Balster Dørig (guitar), Simon Littauer (MPC and keys) and Rasmus Littauer (drums).

